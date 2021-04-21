STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan: COVID-19 patient dies in Kota hospital due to low oxygen supply

'We faced a 2-5 minute disturbance due to lack of cylinders resulting in the death of a woman. The amount of pressure to operate ventilator had gone down,' said an official.

Published: 21st April 2021 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

A medical hospital staff checks the oxygen cylinders, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, in Surat

Representational Image. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

KOTA: A COVID-19 patient died allegedly due to low oxygen supply in New Medical College Hospital (NMCH), Kota on Tuesday.

"We faced a 2-5 minute disturbance due to lack of cylinders resulting in the death of a woman. The amount of pressure to operate ventilator had gone down," said Nilesh Jain, Hospital Superintendent.

The hospitals in the country have been grappling with depleting supply of medical oxygen amid spiralling COVID-19 cases.

The state health Minister Raghu Sharma Tuesday requested the Centre to ramp up the supply of medical-use oxygen to the state to meet the heightened demand due to the spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

He said the state has adequate number of beds as of now and can raise the number further up to three lakh, but it needs more oxygen to treat coronavirus patients.

He said the state requires 136 MT of oxygen, but it has been allocated 124 MT.

"Of the 124 MT too, only 65 metric tonne is being supplied to Rajasthan," he said.

He said the plant in Bhiwadi generates 120 metric tons (MT) of oxygen but Rajasthan is getting only 65 MT from there as the Centre has taken control of the plant and distributing the life-saving medical item to other states.

The minister said the Centre has fixed the quota of 1,200 metric tonnes daily for the neighboring state of Gujarat and just 124 metric tonnes for Rajasthan.

He said vaccine, injection and oxygen are life-saver elements during the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Sharma said Rajasthan has been a role model for the country in managing the coronavirus crisis and handling the vaccination programme.

"If COVID-19 vaccine, oxygen and life-giving medicines are made available as per the need, the state can set an example once again," he said, while demanding more supply of oxygen to the state.

The state reported a record spike of 12,201 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the state to 4,38,785, even as efforts to contain the disease are underway.

The state also reported 64 more fatalities, pushing the death toll due to the viral disease to 3,268, according to an official bulletin.

Rajasthan has imposed lockdown-like restrictions in the state from Monday.

Called "Public Discipline Fortnight", the curbs will be in place till May 3.

While routine traffic was seen plying on roads, shops, except those dealing in essential services, remained shut.

The number of active cases of the disease in the state now stands at 85,571.

Of the new infections, 1,875 are in Jaipur, 1,545 in Jodhpur, 1,382 in Kota, 932 in Udaipur, 650 in Alwar, 475 in Bhilwara, 439 in Ajmer and 401 in Bikaner.

According to the bulletin, a total of 3,49,946 COVID-19 patients have been cured in the state so far.

Of the 64 fresh deaths, 17 were in Jodhpur, 10 in Kota, and seven were in Udaipur, besides those in other districts.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Rajasthan Lockdown Oxygen
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp