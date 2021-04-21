Remdesivir theft in Bhopal: Cooked up story to cover up hospital's internal mismanagement?

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The alleged theft of 863 Remdesivir injections from MP government’s Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal might turn out to be a cooked up story, to cover up internal mismanagement.

Probe by the state police have led to indicators of major internal involvement in the disappearance of the injections from the hospital’s central store.

Probe based on the forensic investigations has revealed that the mesh of the store’s window which was found cut, was actually cut from inside. The watchman on duty has told the police he did not notice any suspicious movement.

The police have so far questioned over 30 persons, mostly hospital staff, and found major mismanagement in issuance and usage of the vital anti-viral injection.

“Registers were not properly maintained. The store is so badly managed that an outsider will actually take hours to even find one injection. So it’s internal involvement behind this case of alleged theft,” a source privy to the probe said.

Investigators also think that injections issued in the name of patients admitted at the hospital were handed over to others, particularly in the event of death of the concerned patients.

Two to three cases have come to the fore where five injections were issued for a critical patient, who died before all the injections could be administered. Associate Professor of Neuro Surgery, Dr ID Chaurasia has resigned from the additional charge of joint director and medical superintendent of the hospital.

Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday directed firms and units apart from those engaged in essential services to run operations with just 10 per cent staff in offices and the rest from home in order to contain the severe spike in COVID-19 cases the state is witnessing.

An order issued by the state government also laid down that only two passengers could travel in an autorickshaw, taxi or private vehicle, with masks being mandatory for all occupants.

The objective of these directives is to the break the chain of the COVID-19 infection, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Rajesh Rajora said.

The order stated that only 10 per cent employees will attend office, except in units engaged in essential services like water and electricity supply, fire brigade, police, health etc, while the remaining employees will work from home.

In the private sector, this rule would apply to all establishments, except IT, mobile phone and BPO firms, the ACS informed.

The order completely bans social, political, sports, entertainment, public and religious programmes, and has laid down that vegetable markets operate at a localised level instead of a centralised one.

The order said it should be ensured that wholesale grocery agents continue to supply products to retailers.

As on Monday, MP had a caseload of 4,20,977, including 4,636 deaths.

The state has added 125,466 cases and 650 deaths in April so far, officials pointed out.

(With PTI Inputs)