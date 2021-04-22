STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fugitive godman Swami Nithyananda bans Indians from entering 'Kailasa' over Covid surge

Published: 22nd April 2021 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 06:00 PM

Videograb of godman Swami Nithyananda

By Online Desk

Fugitive godman Swami Nithyananda has banned Indians from entering ‘Kailasa’, his island 'nation' due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Nithyananda has also banned travellers from Brazil, European Union, and Malaysia. His statement was released in a video.

In December 2020, Nithyananda had made headlines when he announced a 3-day visa to 'Kailaasa' off the coast of Ecuador in South America. 

When the Covid-19 pandemic struck the world in March this year, Nithyananda had made headlines saying that those who made fun of him for going into self-isolation are scrambling to find a place where they can quarantine themselves, a media report said.

The godman had fled India following sexual misconduct charges, 

While the police were investigating how Nithyananda managed to flee the country when his passport had expired, shockingly, the website says ‘Kailaasa’ has its own “passport”. The symbols on the passport include the flag of Kailaasa, called Rishabha Dhvaja, and features Nithyananda along with Nandi, Lord Shiva’s mount.

