Remdesivir plays no role 10 days after onset of COVID-19 symptom

ICMR and AIIMS experts spell out threshold beyond which popular methods do not work

Published: 24th April 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Covid-19 patients undergo treatment at LLR Hospital in Lucknow on Friday. Like the rest of the country, Uttar Pradesh is also witnessing a rapid rise in cases. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid scramble for convalescent plasma and Remdesivir, the latest Covid-19 treatment protocols issued by the ICMR and AIIMS in Delhi, have for the first time set cut-off thresholds for their use after symptom onset, beyond which they have no role. The latest guidelines released by AIIMS, ICMR-Covid19 national task force and the joint monitoring group under the Union Health Ministry say that Remdesivir can be used in patients with moderate to severe disease within 10 days of symptom onset. Plasma can be administered in early moderate disease within seven day of symptom onset.

Convalescent plasma, as per the new protocol, is of “no use after seven days” and should be given only on availability of high titre donor plasma. Remdesivir is not recommended for those with severe renal impairment or hepatic dysfunction, the guidelines stated. “Not to be used in patients who are not on oxygen support or in home settings,” the ministry underlined.

These guidelines have been issued in the wake of a mammoth wave of Covid-19 infections in India that has caused acute shortage of crucial supplies such as oxygen and experimental drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab. The protocol has recommended the off-label use of Tocilizumab in case of severe diseases, preferably within 24 to 48 hours of the onset of the disease or ICU admission.

As per the guidance note, upper respiratory tract symptoms or fever without shortness of breath or hypoxia has been categorised as “mild disease” and people have been advised home isolation and care. The guidelines advise physical distancing, indoor mask use, strict hand hygiene, symptomatic management such as hydration, anti-pyretics, antitussive, multivitamins, staying in contact with treating physicians, monitoring temperature and oxygen saturation for such patients.

They should seek immediate medical attention if they develop difficulty in breathing, high fever or severe cough, particularly if lasting for five days, the revised protocol says. However, a low threshold has to be kept for those with any of the high-risk features such as 60 years of age, having cardiovascular disease, hypertension, chronic lung, kidney, liver disease or cerebrovascular disease.

Antiviral drug approved
Ahmedabad-based Zydys cadila announced that it has received restricted emergency use approval from the from the apex drug regulator to use antiviral drug Virafin for the treatment of moderate infection. A single dose subcutaneous regimen of the antiviral drug will make treatment of the disease more convenient, the company claimed.

