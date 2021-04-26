STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: India logs record 3.52 lakh new cases, 2,812 fatalities

The death toll increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Medical staff and relatives help a COVID-19 coronavirus patient to get in a car at GTB hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With 3,52,991 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, the highest so far, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,73,13,163 while active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 28,13,658 comprising 16.25 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.62 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,43,04,382.

The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.13 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on  November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

According to the ICMR, 27,93,21,177 samples have been tested up to April 25 with 14,02,367 samples being tested on Sunday.

The 2,812 new fatalities include 832 from Maharashtra, 350 from Delhi, 206 from Uttar Pradesh, 199 from Chhattisgarh, 157 from Gujarat, 143 from Karnataka, and 103 from Jharkhand.

A total of 1,95,123  deaths have been reported so far in the country including 64,760 from Maharashtra, 14,426 from Karnataka, 14,248 from Delhi, 13,557 from Tamil Nadu, 11,165 from Uttar Pradesh, 10,941 from West Bengal, 8,432 from Punjab and 7,685 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

