STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Remdesivir hoarding: 19 held across India for alleged black-marketing of COVID-19 drug

MP Police will form a task force to check the black-marketing of Remdesivir, a key medicine in the treatment of COVID-19 that is reportedly in short supply amid a surge in infections.

Published: 26th April 2021 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

Remdesivir

A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

UJJAIN: Three hospital staffers and five people connected to a medical college were arrested on Sunday for allegedly stealing and black-marketing Remdesivir, a key medicine in COVID-19 treatment, in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

They would cart away injections meant for patients at a private hospital and then sell it at exorbitant rates amid huge demand for the anti-viral drug as COVID-19 cases spike sharply, an official said.

"Three of those arrested are workers at Deshmukh Hospital and Research Centre here, and they obtained Remdesivir injections by not providing it to patients who were prescribed the drug.

The rest have passed out from or are under-graduates of RD Gardi Medical College," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amarendra Singh said.

"They would convince the patients that they had been administered Remdesivir. The vials would then be sold at high prices elsewhere. We have seized three vials and two anti- biotic injections from them," the Additional SP added.

The state police will form a task force to check the black-marketing of Remdesivir, a key medicine in the treatment of COVID-19 that is reportedly in short supply amid a surge in infections, an official said.

Eleven cases have been filed so far against those indulging in selling the anti-viral drug at exorbitant prices, he added.

The official said the directive to form a task force came during a meeting of top police officials, including DGP Vivek Johri, chaired by state home minister Narottam Mishra.

Mishra asked police to invoke the stringent National Security Act against Remdesivir black-marketeers, which has been done only in Indore and Bhopal so far, in all districts of the state, he added.

The meeting was informed that 1,950 MP special task force, home guards and police personnel had contracted COVID- 19 so far, while some jail staffers have died from it.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a medical representative and one more person for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Manish Vinodrao Joshi (33) and Gopal Gyaniprasad Sharma (34), were arrested on Friday, he said.

"Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and the duo was arrested while they were selling the anti-viral drug near Raj Bhavan gate," senior inspector Santosh Bakal said, adding that Joshi works an a medical representative.

Two Ramdesivir vials, Rs 56,000 cash, two two-wheelers and cellphones, collectively worth Rs 1,33,500 were seized from them, he said.

An offence has been registered against them, Bakal said.

According to him, police are on the lookout for one Kamlakar alias Chhotu Mohtam (35), who had given the Remdesivir injections to Joshi and Sharma.

A local court remanded the accused to two days of police custody.

Arrests were made in Chhattisgarh too as six people were held in two separate cases of alleged Remdesivir black-marketing in Chhattisgarh amid a massive demand for the anti-viral drug due to the sharp spike in coronavirus cases, police said on Sunday.

In the first case, acting on a tip-off, the cyber cell of Raipur police held Rahul Goyadani (28), and his questioning led to the arrest of his associates in the racket, identified as Ayush Maheshwari (25), Kamlesh Ratlani (32) and Sumeet Kumar Motwani (27), an official said.

"Seven vials of Rendesivir have been seized from them, as well as Rs 1.38 lakh cash and five mobile phones.They planned to sell each vial for Rs 25,000," he said.

In the second case, Raipur residents Rohit Kshetrapal (25) and Vaibhav Sahu (25) were held by the cyber cell with two vials of Remdesivir, which they planned to sell for Rs 15,000 each, and Rs 20,000 cash, he added.

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested three people on Sunday for alleged black marketing of remdesivir injections, which are in high demand for treating coronavirus patients, an official said.

Those arrested have been identified as Alok Tyagi, a resident of Hapur, Abhishek, a resident of Gaziabad and Somel Gupta, a resident of Noida.

The trio was arrested during a raid in Laxmi Nagar on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the accused were selling a remdesivir injection at Rs 40,000.

During the raid, the police seized three remdesivir injections, Rs 1,20,000 cash, 100 oximeters and 48 small oxygen cylinders, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Remdesivir COVID-19
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp