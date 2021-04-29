STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day

The death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Published: 29th April 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai.

People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India saw a record single day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 30,84,814 comprising 16.79 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.10 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,50, 86,878.

ALSO READ: 20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone

The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

According to the ICMR, 28,44,71,979 samples have been tested up to April 28 with 17,68,190 samples being tested on  Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Delayed hospital admission causing Covid deaths to spiral in Telangana

The 3,645 new fatalities include 1,035 from Maharashtra, 368 from Delhi, 279 from Chhattisgarh, 265 from Uttar Pradesh, 229 from Karnataka, 174 from Gujarat, 149 from Jharkhand, 142 from Punjab, 120 from Rajasthan, 108 from Uttarakhand and 105 from Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 2,04,832 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 67,214 from Maharashtra, 15,377 from Delhi, 15,036 from Karnataka, 13,826 from Tamil Nadu, 11,943 from Uttar Pradesh, 11,159 from West Bengal, 8,772 from Punjab and 8,061 from Chhattisgarh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp