STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government plans jumbo container based COVID hospitals near industries producing gaseous oxygen

Centre said steel plants have raised the production of by-product liquid oxygen so that the demand for the essential public health commodity could be met.

Published: 30th April 2021 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

A worker inspects oxygen cylinders at a facility in Bengaluru before they are sent to hospitals. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

Representational Image. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is planning to set up jumbo container based COVID-19 hospitals near industries which produce gaseous oxygen in order to increase the number of oxygen-supported beds amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Piyush Goyal said steel plants have raised the production of by-product liquid oxygen so that the demand for the essential public health commodity could be met.

New oxygen plants are being set up in different parts of the country while production capacity of existing plants have been increased, he said at a press conference.

"Jumbo container based COVID-19 hospitals using gaseous oxygen will be set up near industries which produce mainly gaseous oxygen.  With this, oxygen beds can be increased as much as possible," Goyal said.

With a record single-day rise of 3,86,452 cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,87,62,976, while the number of active cases in the country has crossed 31 lakh, the health ministry said on Friday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 2,08,330 with 3,498 more people succumbing to it.

Due to the sudden spike in coronavirus cases, there were reports of a shortage of hospital beds, ICUs and oxygen in some parts of the country, including Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Piyush Goyal COVID-19 coronavirus Oxygen
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp