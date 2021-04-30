STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Remdesivir to be administered on medical prescription to severe COVID-19 patients': Centre to SC

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud was informed that there is a growing demand from some quarters to permit the use of Remdesivir even when a person is taking treatment at his own home.

Published: 30th April 2021 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Vials of remdesivir vaccines recovered from three persons who were arrested by the police for its alleged black marketing, in Kanpur. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Antiviral drug Remdesivir is to be administered only after a medical prescription and limited to severe condition of COVID-19 patients strictly as per medical protocol, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud was informed that there is a growing demand from some quarters to permit the use of Remdesivir even when a person is taking treatment at his own home under his own private medical supervision.

"The argument in support of this demand is to the effect that permitting Remdesivir would lessen the stress upon hospitals and a patient can take treatment from his private physician at home.

This argument, at first blush, appears to be an attractive argument.

"More particularly when Remdesivir is to be administered only upon a medical prescription and by a the qualified doctor attending to the patient at his residence. The use of Remdevisir must remain limited to severe condition COVID-19 patients strictly as per medical protocol," the Centre told the government in its affidavit.

It said that Remdesivir is listed as "investigational therapy" in the National Clinical Management Protocol: COVID-19 which is prepared by a team of eminent experts of the various fields.

As per the Clinical Management Protocol of Covid-19 prepared by a team of eminent experts in the field, it is only "moderate to severe cases" in which administration of Remdesivir can to be considered that too depending upon the clinical judgment of the treating doctor which, in turn, would depend upon several health parameters of each patient, Centre said.

It said that to keep a check on the pricing of the drug the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, on April 17, 2021, released the revised maximum retail price (MRP) for 100mg/Vial of Remdesivir, as communicated by the licensed manufacturers, bringing down the cost of all the major brands to below Rs 3,500 per vial to ensure affordability of the injection among the masses.

The bench, also comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat, on April 22 took note of the pandemic situation due to sudden surge in COVID-19 cases as also in mortality and said it expected the Centre to come out with a "national plan" to deal with the distribution of essential services and supplies, including oxygen and drugs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Remdesivir COVID-19 Supreme Court
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp