Remain cautious about nefarious communal designs of anti J-K forces: Farooq Abdullah to people

Abdullah, who is the Member of Parliament form Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, said there has been no effort to leverage J-K's potential to widen its prosperity.

Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday asked the people to remain cautious about the "nefarious communal designs" of anti-Jammu and Kashmir forces, saying the regional harmony and brotherhood is the key to the development of the region.

Addressing a delegation of noted personalities, politicians and socio-political activists from Jammu at his residence here, Abdullah said J-K is suffering from political, developmental and economic maladies, which have been compounded by the ongoing Covid pandemic.

"The communal forces of the country are taking the region towards a dangerous situation by perusing narrow and divisive brand of politics," he said, adding people need to remain cautious about the "nefarious communal designs of anti J-K forces".

Abdullah, who is the Member of Parliament form Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, said there has been no effort to leverage J-K's potential to widen its prosperity as well as social security of its populace.

"Every single opportunity has been left unutilised to alleviate people's sufferings. The administration is living in denial," he said.

"With such a bleak record on economy, development, job creation, justice, equality, equity, and respecting federalism, it is no wonder that the communal forces will unleash the spectre of communalism.

"We all have to pose this question to us as to what that ugly communal politics foretells for Jammu and Kashmir. While the macro picture of J-K is alarming, that of Jammu region is no different," he added.

Abdullah said his party has long been advocating joining of diverse streams of thoughts to form a "mighty river" of progress and advancement.

"We have had enough of it. Now is the time to join our efforts to put the country, particularly JK on the path of progress. Our vision is not blinkered; we see our people irrespective of their caste, creed and religion," he added.

The NC president said the region is on a tipping point of history that demands people to work unitedly to secure a promising future for future generations.

"We all irrespective of our linguistic, regional, religious affiliations have to protect the unique constitutional position and the individuality of our socio-cultural and political system."

"NC will continue to fight for political empowerment of the last person living in Gurez, Rajouri, Bani-Basouli and Kishtwar. We will continue with our struggle in a constitutional and peaceful manner," he said.

