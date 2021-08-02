STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TMC mocks Babul Supriyo's U-turn; Bengal BJP maintains silence

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that Supriyo has been enacting a drama from the very beginning as he was dropped from the ministry.

Published: 02nd August 2021 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Babul Supriyo

BJP MP Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: With BJP leader Babul Supriyo making a U-turn on his decision to quit as an MP, the Trinamool Congress mocked him for allegedly enacting a "well-scripted drama" to score brownie points in the saffron party after he was dropped from the union cabinet in the last reshuffle.

The BJP's West Bengal leadership, however, maintained a stoic silence on the development.

The singer-turned-politician had announced in a social media post on Saturday that he would quit as an MP and active politics.

However, after meeting BJP president J P Nadda in Delhi on Monday, the Asansol MP said he will continue to discharge his constitutional responsibilities as a parliamentarian but withdraw from politics and leave his official residence in the national capital.

His decision will be a big relief to the BJP as it would not have liked to be forced to contest a by-poll against the TMC, which is upbeat after handing a comprehensive defeat to the saffron party in the assembly election held earlier this year.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that Supriyo has been enacting a drama from the very beginning as he was dropped from the ministry.

ALSO READ | Will remain MP but quit politics: Babul Supriyo after meeting BJP chief JP Nadda

"If he was so keen on resigning, he should have sent his resignation letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker. Instead, he was indulging in tricks. We knew he would make a U-turn sooner than later," Ghosh said.

When contacted, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, with whom Supriyo shares a strained relationship, declined to comment.

"Babul Supriyo is an MP and he has met the party president. So, it is for the central leadership to comment on it, not the state leadership," state BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said.

Both Supriyo and Debasree Chaudhuri, MPs from Bengal, were dropped as ministers in the July cabinet reshuffle.

Four other MPs from West Bengal, Nishith Pramanik, Santanu Thakur, Subhas Sarkar and John Barla - were inducted as MOS in different ministries.

Upset at being dropped from the Union Council of Ministers, Supriyo, a two-term MP, on Saturday announced that he would resign as MP and quit politics.

On Monday, he told reporters that Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda had spoken to him, and he has taken a final decision after thinking over their suggestions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal BJP Babul Supriyo Babul Supriyo resignation
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp