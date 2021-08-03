STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Raj Kundra is accused of offense detrimental to society's 'health': Court

Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe were arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on July 19, and are presently in judicial custody.

Published: 03rd August 2021 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Raj Kundra (L) being taken to the Esplanade Court as he was arrested in the pornography-related case Mumbai

Raj Kundra (L) being taken to the Esplanade Court as he was arrested in the pornography-related case Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The alleged offense for which businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe were arrested last month was "detrimental" to society's health, and society's interest in such cases can not be "overlooked", a magistrate's court here has said.

While rejecting their bail pleas on July 28 in a case related to alleged production and streaming of pornographic content through apps, the court also said that the police had followed the legal procedure.

The detailed order passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S B Bhajipale became available on Tuesday.

Kundra and Thorpe were arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on July 19, and are presently in judicial custody.

The alleged offense is "detrimental to the health of our society", and "socital interest in the prosecution of a crime which has a wider social dimension cannot be overlooked", the magistrate said.

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shetty on Raj Kundra case: Please respect our privacy, we don't deserve media trial

The accused have also moved the Bombay High Court challenging their arrest, pleading that the police did not issue a notice as required under section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure before the arrest.

The HC has reserved its order.

But the magistrate noted that the investigating officer (IO) had recorded reason for the arrest, as required.

"This court on July 20 (during a remand hearing) came to the conclusion that the arrest of the accused is as per law," the judge said.

"The IO has already mentioned the reasons for the arrest of both the accused. In such circumstances, it cannot be said that the accused are entitled to bail," the magistrate said.

As per the IO's reply, Pradeep Bakshi, an accused who is a relative of Kundra, was absconding.

Also, a huge amount of data was collected by the police and its analysis was still going on, the court said.

Remanding the accused in judicial custody (as against police custody) does not mean that the probe is over, it said.

The accused had deleted some incriminating data, and there was every possibility that they may tamper with evidence if released on bail, the court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raj Kundra Ryan Thorpe Raj Kundra Porn Case
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp