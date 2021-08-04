STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

At least 218 people died this monsoon season in rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh: State govt

Global warming is resulting in climate change which sometimes causes drought-like situations and sometimes heavy rains, Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur said.

Published: 04th August 2021 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

People place rocks to divert sudden gush of water during flash floods after heavy monsoon rains in Bhagsunag, a popular tourist town in Himachal Pradesh. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SHIMLA: A total of 218 people have died and 12 are missing in Himachal Pradesh in the last three weeks this monsoon season, Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur informed the state Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a discussion on climate change on the third day of the ongoing monsoon session, Thakur said the state suffered a total loss of Rs 451.56 crore due to damaged roads, water lines and power transmission since June 13.

A maximum of 34 people died in Shimla, followed by 25 in Kangra, 23 in Sirmaur, 21 in Chamba, 19 in Mandi, 18 in Lahaul-Spiti, 17 in Kullu, 16 in Solan, 14 each in Una and Kinnaur, 12 in Bilaspur and five in Hamirpur from June 13 to July 3, he added.

Several roads, bridges, PWD property, water lines had been fully or partially damaged due to heavy rains, he said.

ALSO READ | Nahan-Kumarhatti road on NH 907 in Himachal blocked due to massive landslide

The state government has so far suffered a loss of Rs 451.56 crore, the minister said.

Global warming is resulting in climate change which sometimes causes drought-like situations and sometimes heavy rains, he added.

Earlier participating in the discussion, Congress's Kinnaur MLA Jagat Singh Negi stated that 70 per cent of the crops of farmers in Lahaul were damaged as they were unable to take their ripe crops to the mandis due to damaged bridges and roads.

The situation could not be properly managed by the government and the administration after the cloudburst in Udaipur subdivision of Lahaul-Spiti district, he alleged.

Several people had to spend some days in a cave as the administration could not rescue them, he claimed.

Earlier, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Congress), Vishal Nehriya (BJP), Balbir Singh Verma (BJP) and Jiya Lal (BJP) also spoke on the impact of climate change on the people, especially on the agriculturists and horticulturists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himachal landslides Himachal rains
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp