STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ASHA workers to ensure better home-based care for newborns in Bihar

 After successful implementation of this scheme in these districts, the same program will be implemented in the remaining 25 districts of the state as well. 

Published: 05th August 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

baby

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA:  In a move to ensure better care and nutrition to newborns between 3 to 15 months, the ASHA workers will now go on door-to-door visits to educate and assist the mothers in taking care of their newborn babies.

The ASHA workers will take care of breastfeeding, immunization, hygiene, complementary feeding, anaemia and dietary diversity among young children during home visits with the mothers of kids.

To ensure all this, the 'Home-Based Care of Young Child' (HBYC) has been started in Bihar’s 13 inspirational districts by the health department. 

Sharing this to the media on Wednesday, Health Minister Mangal Pandey said that the districts included in the HBYC are Katihar, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Muzaffarpur, Purnia, Begusarai, Jamui, Aurangabad, Gaya, Sitamarhi, Banka, Khagaria and Araria.

After successful implementation of this scheme in these districts, the same program will be implemented in the remaining 25 districts of the state as well. 

"Under the program, ASHA workers will visit the homes of children from 3 months to 15 months for a total of 5 times. In this regard, training is also being given to ASHA workers and ANMs in the identified districts," Pandey said.

Pandey added that the main objective of such program is to bring down the mortality rate amongst children.

"In the last year's sample registration survey, the infant mortality rate of Bihar has come down by 3 points to the national average. The infant mortality rate of Bihar was 35 in the year 2017, which came down to 32 in the year 2018," he cited the figures, adding that the neonatal mortality rate has also come down by 3 points.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ASHA workers new born care new mothers Bihar Child mortality rate
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp