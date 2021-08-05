STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mizoram, Assam hold talks on boundary dispute; agree to resolve issue amicably

The Assam government also decided to revoke an advisory issued earlier against travel to Mizoram, officials said.

Published: 05th August 2021 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Assam security personnel stand vigil outside Mizoram House after Monday’s inter-state border clash in Guwahati.

Assam security personnel stand vigil outside Mizoram House after Monday’s inter-state border clash in Guwahati. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AIZAWL: Representatives of Assam and Mizoram held talks here on Thursday and agreed to resolve the inter-state border dispute amicably, officials said.

The Assam government also decided to revoke an advisory issued earlier against travel to Mizoram, they said.

"Both the state governments agreed to maintain peace in the inter-state border areas and welcomed the deployment of neutral force by Government of India in this regard."

"For this purpose, both the states shall not send their respective forest and police forces for patrolling, domination, enforcement or for fresh deployment to any of the areas where confrontation had taken place between the police forces of the two states during recent times. This would include all such areas along the Assam-Mizoram border in the districts of Karimganj, Hailakandi, and Cachar in Assam, and Mizoram's Mamit and Kolasib districts," a joint statement issued by the two states said.

ALSO READ | Two ministers, home secretary to engage in border dispute talks with Assam: Mizoram chief secretary

The joint statement was signed by Assam's Minister for Border Protection and Development Atul Bora and the department's commissioner and secretary G D Tripathi, and Mizoram's Home Minister Lalchamliana and Home Secretary Vanlalngathsaka.

"Representatives of Governments of Assam and Mizoram agree to take all necessary measures to promote, preserve and maintain peace and harmony amongst people living in Assam and Mizoram, particularly in border areas," the statement, shared on Twitter by Assam minister Ashok Singhal, said.

Six Assam Police personnel were killed and over 50 people, including the Cachar SP, were injured in an inter-state border clash between the two northeastern neighbours on July 26.

Both the states also condoled the deaths of those killed in the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.

ALSO READ | CYMA demands probe into involvement of outside forces in Mizoram-Assam border skirmishes

"Govt. of Assam & Govt. of Mizoram successfully signed a Joint Statement today after deliberations at Aizawl. Both governments agree to take forward Ministry of Home Affairs' initiatives to remove prevailing tensions and to find lasting solutions through discussions," the Mizoram CMO tweeted.

Assam minister Ashok Singhal said in a Twitter post, "With great optimism from both sides, we held our discussion with the Home Minister of Mizoram @Lalchamliana12 Ji & other officials on resolving the #AssamMizoramBorder issue. This is in continuation of the discussion initiated by HCM @himantabiswa Ji & HCM @ZoramthangaCM Ji."

Both states have differing interpretations of their territorial border.

While Mizoram believes that its border lies along an 'inner line' drawn up in 1875 to protect tribals from outside influence, Assam goes by a district demarcation done in the 1930s.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Mizoram Border Issue
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp