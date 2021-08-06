STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight districts of Bihar have administered first vaccine dose

Banktawa block in East Champaran district has been declared as the first in India to have adminsitered the first dose of the Covid vaccine to 100% of its popualtion in the eligible age group.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Eight districts of Bihar have achieved over 100% vaccination till August 3. In urban areas of Siwan, around 200% first doses of the covid vaccine was administered to those above 18 years.

Banktawa block in East Champaran district has been declared as the first in India to have administered the first dose of the Covid vaccine to 100% of its population in the eligible age group. Close to 60000 residents falling under this age group have received their first dose and plans are on to hold mega vaccination camps to inoculate them with the second dose within a fixed time frame. 

On July 27, the World Health Organization had tweeted that its field team has extended support to the district in micro planning and monitoring the vaccine drive to cover 55000 people in 102 villages .

All eligible population of said age group in Motihari Nagar Nigam, Raxaul Nagar parisad, Dhaka Nagar Parishad, Pakari Dayal Nagar
panchayat, Chakia nagar panchayat and Kesarai nagar panchayat have been administered with the first does of COVID-19 vaccine.

Additional chief secretary in health Pratyay Amrit said that the Motihari Nagar Parishad was the first in the country before Bankatawa block where all the people of eligible age group of 18 and above were vaccinated with the first doses. Amrit also appreciated the health department officials led by DM Shist Kapil Ashok.

Bankatwa block falls under the Sikarahana sub-division of East Champaran headquartered at Motihari with 10 panchayats and 130 Aanganwadi centres.

The health chief secretary further informed that in eight districts, over 100% vaccination of first dose has already been done. In Siwan’s urban areas, 200% vaccination has been done with total population of urban areas and with the people of nearby semi-urban areas.

In the same way, 132% of population of Vaishali district urban areas, 120% in Samastipur’s urban areas, 106% in Banka urban areas and rest in urban areas of other districts namely Bhojpur, Sitamarhi and Supaul have been vaccinated.

“More than 100% vaccination means the people arrived in urban areas from nearby semi urban areas also,” he said.

