STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board

AIMPLB asked the parents, guardians, representatives of mosques, and madrassas should take steps to stop inter-religious marriages.

Published: 06th August 2021 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Wedding, marriage

For representational purpose

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has suggested the Muslim community not to enter into any matrimonial tie-up with non-Muslims. The Board has said that marriage between Muslims and non-Muslims is "invalid" and "regretful".

Issuing a document in this regard, AIMPLB’s acting general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani underlined the steps parents, guardians, representatives of mosques, and madrassas across the country should take to stop inter-religious marriages.

Marriage between a Muslim and a non-Muslim was considered invalid even if it appeared to be valid by societal standards. “It is not considered legal as per the norms of Sharia," said Maulana Rahmani while talking to media persons.

The factors like co-working spaces, parental nurturing and lack of religious teaching led to such relationships to take place wherein Muslims entered into a wedlock with non-muslims, said the board member.

ALSO READ | Protocols in place to protect inter-faith couples

Giving a reason to issue the guidelines, Maulana claimed that it was imperative to take steps in that direction as a number of Muslim girls went away with non-Muslim boys but later had to face hardships or ended up losing their lives.

In the seven-point directive to the Muslim community, the board said that parents should be watchful of the use of mobile phones by their children and not admit their children, especially girls in co-education schools.

The Muslim parents are advised not to delay marriage of their children, especially girls since "late marriages give rise to more such problems." It also asked for weddings to be solemnized with simplicity.

It further asked the religious leaders of the community to take Friday sermons on regular basis and clerics to hold gatherings on teachings of the religion on marriage within the Muslim community.

"Generally when such marriages take place, a notice is put up outside the marriage registry office with their names. It is an appeal to religious organisations, social workers, madrasa teachers, and other responsible citizens, to visit the homes of these youngsters to motivate them against falling into a fit of passion. Not just after death but in life, too, such marriages of momentary passions are falling apart," the document read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
inter-faith marriage Muslim Personal Law Board AIMPLB Sharia law
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp