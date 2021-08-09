STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four held in Bihar for human sacrifice, days after mutilated body of girl recovered

The mutilated body of the 8-year-old child, whose both eyes were gouged out, was spotted at a secluded spot last week and injury marks on her private parts gave rise to suspicion that she was raped.

Published: 09th August 2021

Sorcery, black magic

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUNGER: Police here on Monday claimed to have cracked the case of a girl's gruesome murder with the arrest of four persons -- a sorcerer who had ordered human sacrifice, a villager who fell into the black magic trap and two others who helped perform the heinous act.

Post-mortem report, however, did not confirm rape but the probe unearthed spine-chilling details.

Munger Superintendent of Police J J Reddy told reporters here that one of the accused, Dilip Kumar, a resident of Padham village in Naya Ramnagar police station area, was told by self-styled tantric Parwez Alam that he needs to sacrifice a girl to avert his wife's miscarriage.

Kumar's wife had conceived after trying unsuccessfully for several years and the couple attributed the same to the magical powers of Alam.

The tantric told the couple that the expectant mother needs to wear an amulet “consecrated” with the blood and eyes of a virgin girl.

Dilip consulted co-villager Tanveer Alam, who had introduced the couple to the sorcerer, and Dashrath, who resided in a nearby village called Pharda.

Dashrath had said he could make arrangements for the sacrifice at his poultry farm.

Accordingly, the girl was picked up last Thursday while she was returning home after delivering lunch to her fisherman father along the banks of the Ganges.

After performing the gut-wrenching act, the trio met the sorcerer in Khagaria who made an amulet which Dilip's wife wore around her neck, said the SP.

"Besides Dileep, we have arrested Tanveer and Dashrath. A police team was sent to Khagaria from where the sorcerer was arrested," the SP added.

