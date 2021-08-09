STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Offensive defence: Army to ready its first set of new battle groups by September end

The Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs) are agile, brigade-sized, and self-sufficient combat formations. In case of hostilities, they can swiftly strike against the enemies.

Published: 09th August 2021 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army is giving the final touch to the Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs), the ambitious combat formation aimed at making the force more lethal and suitable to fight a modern war with the support of technology.

The IBGs are agile, brigade-sized, and self-sufficient combat formations. In case of hostilities, they can swiftly strike against the enemies. Every IBG will be tailor-made and will be based on the three Ts -- Threat, Terrain, and Task.

A source said on Monday, "The officials led by the military operations met on Monday to finalise the formation of the Integrated Battle Groups with officials of other wings in presence."

All the officials concerned worked together as it affects almost all the Arms and the services of the Army and with them together decisions will be swift, the source added.

ALSO READ | India to take part in drills with China's People's Liberation Army and Pakistani Army 

In the first go, of the two IBGs planned one is coming up under the 9 Corps mandated to operate on the Western Borders with Pakistan. The other one is being raised under the 17 Corps raised as the sole strike Corps to operate along the Northern borders with China. The aim is to firm up two IBGs by September end.

The IBGs will be self-contained fighting formations with the elements of every arm and service mixed together as per the terrain and operational requirements.

As reported earlier by The New Indian Express, each IBG will have a troop strength of around 5,000, bigger than a Brigade (3000-3,500) but smaller than a Division (10,000-12,000). These will have a mix of every arm and service like Infantry, Artillery, Armoured, Engineers, Signals, Air Defence, and others. In the initial phase, the Army has decided to reconstitute its standing forces into 12 modernised IBGs. The forces reassigned and reconstituted would be smaller but swifter with greater combat thrust.

As per the plan, there will be four IBGs under the nine Corps, five or six under 33 Corps, and three under the 17 Corps.

More formations will be approved once the first set is raised as the ambition is to do away with the Division Headquarters which function under the Corps and remove one complete layer from the organisational setup.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army Integrated Battle Groups IBG
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp