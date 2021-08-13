UP's medical device park worth Rs 5,250 crore to come up in Noida, to generate 20,000 jobs

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: With 2022 UP Assembly polls inching close, the Yogi Adityanath government is speeding up various schemes and development works to make them see the light of the day as soon as possible.

With Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) ready with the plan for the proposed Film City in Gautam Buddh Nagar and its chairman expected to present it to the Chief Minister soon, another project on the government’s list is UP’s first medical device park for which 350-acre land has been identified also by the YEIDA.

The park is likely to draw an investment of Rs 5,250 crore and is expected to go a long way in fulfilling the Yogi government’s job promise as it will provide employment to over 20,000 people after getting functional. The park is touted to be UP’s first and north India’s biggest such entity.

According to a state government spokesman, the medical device park, which will have an incubation centre on a five-acre land, will prove to be a boon for startups.

He claimed that YEIDA is roping in IIT-Kanpur for setting up the incubation centre of the park and an MoU has already been signed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had written a letter to the Centre to request such a park be sanctioned either in Noida or Lucknow. In the letter, the CM had reportedly said that a medical park in Noida or Lucknow would be feasible in every way.

However, he had pitched for Noida, saying that the upcoming Jewar International Airport would give direct connectivity to the medical device park.

The CM requested the Centre to either sanction bulk drugs or medical device parks to UP. However, the reply from the central government was still awaited, sources said.

“YEIDA has allocated 350-acre land in Sector 28, Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida). The medical device park will come up in two phases,” an official said.

Meanwhile, according to MSME minister Sidharth Nath Singh denied that the proposed park was an election stunt. He claimed that out of the MoUs worth Rs 4.25 lakh crore already signed during the Investor Summit in February 2018, projects worth around Rs 2 lakh crore were already on the ground.