'Modi is not King of India': BJP's Subramanian Swamy says he is against PM's economic, foreign policies

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has said that he is against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic and foreign policies.

Replying to a tweet by a user, who argued that he (Swamy) is perhaps bitter for not being handed over the ministry of his choice, Swamy said that he's in fact "anti-Modi" for a different reason.

"I am anti Modi policies for the economy & foreign policy and I am ready to debate with any responsible on it. Have you heard about participatory democracy? Modi is not King of India," Swamy tweeted.

Swamy added that he is ready to "debate" about this with anyone who is competent and responsible.

The leader also questioned the efficacy of India's foreign policies which according to him are a "mess" due to EAM S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's decisions.

"Will the bureaucrat duo Jaishankar and Doval ever apologise to the nation for the mess they have landed India in the international scene? They were given a free hand because Modi trusts politicians not peer level politicians. Now we in a mess with all our neighbours," he had tweeted.

Swamy, who has been vocal about his ministerial dreams in the past and has been a cabinet minister twice, was hopeful of a position this time around as well but was not assigned any ministry.

