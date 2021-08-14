Rightful tribute to those who suffered due to Congress' ambition: BJP on Partition day announcement

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision to observe August 14 as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', saying it is a "rightful tribute" to the struggles of people who were a casualty of the "Congress' ambition and tunnel vision".

A day before the 75th Independence Day of the country, Prime Minister Modi, in a tweet on Saturday, announced that in memory of the people's struggles and sacrifices during the Partition, August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

Modi said it will keep reminding the country of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness.

Hailing the decision, BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Partition remains a "gaping hole" in the soul of India.

"Announcing August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is a rightful tribute to the struggles and sacrifices of our people who were a casualty of the Congress' ambition and tunnel vision," he said.

Thanking the prime minister for his announcement, senior party leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet said that this decision to remember the sacrifice of the people during the Partition is a "testament to his sensitivity".

Former BJP chief and Union Minister Amit Shah congratulated the prime minister for his "sensitive decision" while asserting that the wound of the Partition and the grief of losing loved ones cannot be described in words.

"I believe that Partition Horrors Remembrance Day will strengthen peace, love and unity by eliminating the ill-will of discrimination and hatred from society," Shah tweeted.

Underlining that generations were torn apart during the Partition and for many the scars will never heal, BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani said on this day, "we resolve to ensure - never again shall we be divided. Never Again shall we come apart and Onwards, together to build a New India."