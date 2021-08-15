Fighting Covid: Uttarakhand administers over nine lakh vaccine doses in 10 days

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In a span of 10 days, the Uttarakhand government administered more than nine lakh Covid vaccine doses in the state.

A total of 9,44,518 doses were administered with an average of 94,452 doses per day. Experts are seeing this as a positive sign in the state's fight against Covid-19.

"The pace of vaccination has picked up which gives hope that all of adult population will be vaccinated till December. However, availability of vaccine is imperative." said Anoop Nautiyal, whose Social Development for Communities Foundation has been collating and analysing data since March 2020 when first ever case surfaced.

Earlier in August, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had announced that vaccination of the entire adult population in the hill state will be completed by the end of this year.

An average of 64,254 doses per day are needed to achieve complete vaccination of the adult population by December 31, 2021.

Till August 5, Uttarakhand needed to administer 66,267 doses per day to a achieve target of vaccination for adult population.

In July 2021 over 15.07 lakh doses were administered while in June around 14.83 lakh doses were given.

According to state government data, a total of 80.50 lakh adult population needs to be vaccinated which will require 1.61 crore doses.

The hill state has total population of 49,34,219 in age-group of 18-44 years, 27,95,247 in age-group of 45+, 1,28,002 healthcare workers and 1,93,216 front line workers.

In total, 80,50,684 people are to be vaccinated in the state with 1,61,01,368 doses.

In January 2021 total 31,228 doses were administered followed by 1,31,080 in February 2021, 5,14,516 in March 2021, 13,38,530 in April 2021, 8,33,149 in May 2021, 14,83,185 in June 2021 and 15,06,647 in the month of July 2021.

The vaccination drive for Covid-19 started on January 16 in Uttarakhand.