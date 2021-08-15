STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fighting Covid: Uttarakhand administers over nine lakh vaccine doses in 10 days

An average of 64,254 doses per day are needed to achieve complete vaccination of the adult population by December 31, 2021.

Published: 15th August 2021 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

A beneficiary receives Covid vaccine in Delhi on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

A beneficiary receives Covid vaccine. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, Express)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In a span of 10 days, the Uttarakhand government administered more than nine lakh Covid vaccine doses in the state.

A total of 9,44,518 doses were administered with an average of 94,452 doses per day. Experts are seeing this as a positive sign in the state's fight against Covid-19.

"The pace of vaccination has picked up which gives hope that all of adult population will be vaccinated till December. However, availability of vaccine is imperative." said Anoop Nautiyal, whose Social Development for Communities Foundation has been collating and analysing data since March 2020 when first ever case surfaced.

Earlier in August, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had announced that vaccination of the entire adult population in the hill state will be completed by the end of this year.

ALSO READ | Delhi govt raises allocation of COVID vaccines for first dose recipients to 70% in govt centres

An average of 64,254 doses per day are needed to achieve complete vaccination of the adult population by December 31, 2021.

Till August 5, Uttarakhand needed to administer 66,267 doses per day to a achieve target of vaccination for adult population. 

In July 2021 over 15.07 lakh doses were administered while in June around 14.83 lakh doses were given. 

According to state government data, a total of 80.50 lakh adult population needs to be vaccinated which will require 1.61 crore doses.

The hill state has total population of 49,34,219 in age-group of 18-44 years, 27,95,247 in age-group of 45+, 1,28,002 healthcare workers and 1,93,216 front line workers. 

In total, 80,50,684 people are to be vaccinated in the state with 1,61,01,368 doses. 

In January 2021 total 31,228 doses were administered followed by 1,31,080 in February 2021, 5,14,516 in March 2021, 13,38,530 in April 2021, 8,33,149 in May 2021, 14,83,185 in June 2021 and 15,06,647 in the month of July 2021.

The vaccination drive for Covid-19 started on January 16 in Uttarakhand. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Covid 19 Vaccine Covid 19 in Uttarakhand
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp