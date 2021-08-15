Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a reasonable housing scheme to honour Covid-19 warriors of the state for their comendable duty during the pandemic.

According to the housing body of Maharashtra government, 4,488 houses for various groups like lower income to higher-income will be allocated.

With this announcement, Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors.

As per a Maharashtra government notification, dated 29 May 2020, employees of different departments like health workers, police, ASHA workers, finance, food and civil supply, water supply and sanitation etc are declared the Covid-19 warriors for their service during the pandemic.

Besides, the uniformed personnel such as armed servicemen, paramilitary forces, police, the fire brigade are also treated the Covid-19 warriors.

The applicant for the scheme should have a domicile certificate -- staying in Maharashtra for the last 15 years.

"The houses for the Covid-19 warriors are mostly located in Navi Mumbai -- Kharghar, Kalamboli, Ghansoli, Dronagiri, Taloja etc.

"If there are more applications than the announced houses in the scheme, then the houses will be allocated through the lottery system," said a government official adding that aspirant can submit their application online.

Moreover, the applicant has to get the certificate of Covid-19 warrior from their respective department.

"This is little help and tribute to people who worked tirelessly during the pandemic risking their lives. In Mumbai, most people can't afford to buy houses. Therefore this scheme will help them to get their dream home. Besides, the prices of these houses are high compared to private developers. Maharashtra is the first state to come out with such a scheme for Covid19 warriors," said CIDCO officer.