In touch with Indian nationals in Afghanistan; will facilitate those who want to leave: MEA

Breaking silence over the Taliban's capturing of Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said that government has been closely monitoring all developments.

We are in touch with representatives of Afghan Sikh, Hindu communities and will facilitate those who want to leave Afghanistan, the MEA said in a statement.

We are aware that there are some Indian nationals in Afghanistan who wish to return and we are in touch with them, the statement said.

The MEA also said that the repatriation efforts currently paused due to the clouser of commercial operations at Kabul airport.. "Commercial ops from Kabul airport suspended, forced a pause in repatriation efforts; awaiting resumption of flights to restart process"

Earlier today, commercial flights from Kabul were cancelled after chaotic scenes at the airport with thousands looking for a way out.

Air India also cancelled its only flight from Kabul for the same reason.

The security situation in Kabul has deteriorated significantly in last few days and it is changing rapidly, the MEA added.

Thousands of Afghans, fearing a return to the Taliban's brutal rule, are trying to flee the country through Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of people racing across the tarmac as US soldiers fired warning shots in the air.

The Taliban swept into the capital on Sunday after the Western-backed government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing a stunning end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the country.