STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In touch with Indian nationals in Afghanistan; will facilitate those who want to leave: MEA

Commercial flights from Kabul were cancelled after chaotic scenes at the airport with thousands looking for a way out.

Published: 16th August 2021 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Afghans crowd at the airport as they wait to leave from Kabul on August 16, 2021.

Afghans crowd at the airport as they wait to leave from Kabul on August 16, 2021. (Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

Breaking silence over the Taliban's capturing of Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said that government has been closely monitoring all developments.

We are in touch with representatives of Afghan Sikh, Hindu communities and will facilitate those who want to leave Afghanistan, the MEA said in a statement.

We are aware that there are some Indian nationals in Afghanistan who wish to return and we are in touch with them, the statement said.

ALSO READ | Taliban take over Afghanistan: What we know and what's next

The MEA also said that the repatriation efforts currently paused due to the clouser of commercial operations at Kabul airport.. "Commercial ops from Kabul airport suspended, forced a pause in repatriation efforts; awaiting resumption of flights to restart process"

Earlier today, commercial flights from Kabul were cancelled after chaotic scenes at the airport with thousands looking for a way out. 

Air India also cancelled its only flight from Kabul for the same reason.

The security situation in Kabul has deteriorated significantly in last few days and it is changing rapidly, the MEA added.

Thousands of Afghans, fearing a return to the Taliban's brutal rule, are trying to flee the country through Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of people racing across the tarmac as US soldiers fired warning shots in the air.

The Taliban swept into the capital on Sunday after the Western-backed government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing a stunning end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan Crisis Taliban US Kabul India
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp