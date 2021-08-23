STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Handcart puller's son, this Bihar heavy weightlifter can lift up to 110 kg with teeth but lacks support

Published: 23rd August 2021 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 01:19 PM

Ranjan continued his practice in full public view, much to the awe of his friends who would bear witness to this. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
PATNA: Weightlifting comes easy to this twenty-five-year-old Bihar youth Ranjan Kumar.

Using his 'mahabali' (mighty) teeth, Ranjan, who is the son of a handcart puller, can lift up to 110 kilograms. Not just that, he can also pull a truck using his teeth for quite up to a distance, all without having ever received any formal training.

At a time when Indian sportspersons are earning laurels at the Olympics and other sporting events abroad, Ranjan, who can become India's Walter Arfeuille, has no samaritan support to back him up.

"I started practicing weight lifting from 50 kgs, from my school days and began lifting weight in public from 2012. I can now successfully lift up to 110 kg of weights with my teeth. I cherish the dream to break Arfeuille's record," Ranjan said.

Having graduated from a local SNS College in Hajipur, Ranjan continued his practice in full public view, much to the awe of his friends who would bear witness to this.

"I can break the world record if I receive adequate support. For lifting heavyweights, one needs to have a bodyweight of at least 150 kg also with enhanced stamina in the thighs. This can only be gained through sheer training and practices under a well-managed training center," he said, adding that he wants to pull up a train, one day, something that will only be possible upon further training at a center in Delhi.

Upon knowing about Ranjan condition, Kishlay Kishor, a youth activist associated with the Rashtriya Yuva Vikash Parishad in Hajipur, chipped in with his friends and helped raise Rs 21,000 for further training.

Ranjan has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to support him so that he can participate in international tournaments.

"Here, only after a bit of success does support pour in, never when it is most needed," he lamented.

