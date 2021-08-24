STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Nitish Kumar namesake ordered to look after five children's education in Bihar

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational image. (File Photo)

By IANS

PATNA: A district court at Jhanjharpur in Bihar's Madhubani district on Tuesday granted bail to a liquor smuggler identified as Nitish Kumar but ordered him to look after five children's education.

Additional Session Court Judge Avinash Kumar said Kumar will take up the responsibility of five poor children's education for three months and strictly follow the liquor prohibition law in Bihar.

As per the court order, the accused will take up the responsibility of these five children for three months, after which the family members of the children will give him certificates mentioning that the accused successfully fulfilled the responsibility which the court had given him.

Nitish Kumar was serving a jail term after an FIR under the Liquor Prohibition Act was registered against him in Madhepur police station on November 16, 2020.

Jaldhari Paswan, a watchman, had filed a complaint against the accused for allegedly smuggling liquor. As per the complaint, Paswan said he had received information about liquor being smuggled in a Scorpio SUV and bike near Pachahi village.

Paswan went there and tried to stop the liquor smugglers but they fled from the spot firing in the air.

The Liquor Prohibition Act has been enforced since April 2016 in Bihar by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Despite strict punishment, liquor smuggling, sale and consumption take place frequently in the state.

