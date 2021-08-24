STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi University Teachers' Association holds protest against implementation of new education policy

They protested outside the vice-chancellor's office where the Academic Council meeting was underway to discuss the implementation of the policy.

Published: 24th August 2021 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

National education policy, NEP

The committee, however, deferred discussion on the implementation of the Massive Open Online Courses (Representational Photo | Express illustration))

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Tuesday held a protest against the implementation of the New Education Policy in the varsity.

They protested outside the vice-chancellor's office where the Academic Council meeting was underway to discuss the implementation of the policy.

The Standing Committee on Academic Matters, in its meeting held on Monday, approved the implementation of the policy from 2022-23, the four-year undergraduate programme and multiple entry and exit options for students.

The committee, however, deferred discussion on the implementation of the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC).

​ALSO READ | Regularise ad-hoc teachers, demands DUTA

The recommendations of the Standing Committee are being discussed in the Academic Council meeting.

The DUTA wrote to acting Vice Chancellor PC Joshi on Monday to request that these matters be first discussed at all statutory levels such as Departments, Faculties and Staff Councils before being placed in the Academic Council.

"Such widespread discussions would enable the University to not take hasty steps towards implementation of the provisions of NEP 2020 and other regulations. It would do well for the University to remember the disastrous implementation of the FYUP in 2013 and its subsequent withdrawal in 2014 after widespread protests by all stakeholders," the letter said The DUTA, in a statement, had said that the experience of the four year undergraduate programme (FYUP) in 2013 had shown that students rejected the idea of additional expenditure for the fourth year.

"Survey amongst students (carried in 2013) showed that students were spending close to Rs 1.5-2 lakh per year in staying in Delhi to receive education. Students rejected the idea of FYUP because of the dilution of the first two years of FYUP. We see that the new model once again packs first two semesters with lukewarm courses," it had said on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University Teachers' Association
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp