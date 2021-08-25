STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, BJP leader seeks FIR against Uddhav over 'UP CM should be beaten with chappals' remarks

The complaint stated that Uddhav Thackeray used 'provocative and filthy language' against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his Dussehra speech on October 25, 2020.

Published: 25th August 2021 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

YAVATMAL: A BJP leader on Wednesday submitted an application demanding registration of an FIR against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging he had called for beating his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath with chappals for "insulting" Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during his speech at a Dussehra rally of Shiv Sena.

The complainant, Yavatmal district BJP president Nitin Bhutada, urged the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Thackeray, who heads Shiv Sena, and take legal action against him for his "provocative" speech.

The complaint application was submitted at the Umerkhed police station.

ALSO READ | Narayan Rane claims Uddhav Thackeray used 'unpalatable' words for Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath

A police officer confirmed receipt of the application from the BJP leader.

The complaint stated that Thackeray used "provocative and filthy language" against Hindutva leader Yogi Adityanath during his Dussehra speech on October 25, 2020.

"Thackeray had said that how can a Yogi become a CM? He should go and sit in a cave. He (Yogi) should be slapped with his chappal (footwear). Yogi has insulted Shivaji Maharaj. Yogi lacked the status to go near Shivaji Maharaj. Yogi should be beaten with his chappal when he comes to Maharashtra.....would have hit Yogi with chappal," the application quoted Thackeray as saying.

It said the remarks made by Thackeray had the potential to trigger unrest and riots in society.

​ALSO READ | Narayan Rane embarassed Centre, PM should take stern view of his remarks against Uddhav: Shiv Sena

Bhutada said the BJP will file more complaints against CM Thackeray at various police stations in Maharashtra.

Notably, the BJP submitted the application for registration of FIR against the Maharashtra chief minister a day after Union minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane was booked and arrested for using offensive language against Thackeray.

The Union minister was arrested on Tuesday afternoon from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district following his remarks made during his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Raigad on Monday that he would have slapped Chief Minister Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

Rane's comments had set off protests by Shiv Sainiks in many cities in Maharashtra.

