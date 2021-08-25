STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Posters condemn AMU VC for condoling Kalyan Singh's death; UP govt calls it 'Talibani thinking'

The posters, displayed on the AMU campus with 'Students of Aligarh Muslim University' written on them, said, 'Praying for a criminal is an unforgiving crime'.

Published: 25th August 2021 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW/ALIGARH: Posters condemning the Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor for condoling former chief minister Kalyan Singh's death appeared on the campus, prompting the Uttar Pradesh government to warn of strict action against people having "Talibani thinking" after getting the matter probed.

"The condolence words of the AMU VC on the demise of ex-chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh are not only a matter of shame but also hurt the religious sentiments of our community," the poster said.

It alleged, "Kalyan Singh is not only the main culprit in the demolition of Babri Masjid but also an offender for not obeying the Supreme Court's order.

"The VC's condolence has brought disgrace to the entire AMU fraternity, its traditions and the Aligarh Movement that believe in justice and fairness. We strongly condemn our VC for his shameful act."

Tariq Mansoor is the Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University.

Reacting sharply, state minister Mohsin Raza said the VC acted as per "our culture" and putting up such posters was an attempt to vitiate the atmosphere.

"If some persons of Talibani 'soch' are there, we will also treat them accordingly," he said.

The minister said the matter will be probed and strict action will be taken so that it will set an example for others.

"'This is a university of Hindustan. Taliban (Afghanistan's militia group) is not here. This is an attempt to vitiate the atmosphere," said Raza, who is the minister of state for minority welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj.

AMU officials were not available for comments.

BJP veteran Kalyan Singh died after a prolonged illness on Saturday night in Lucknow.

He was the UP chief minister when the Babri Mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992.

Along with BJP veterans L K Advani and M M Joshi, Singh was among the 32 people acquitted in the demolition case in September 2020.

The 89-year-old former UP chief minister hailed from the Aligarh district.

