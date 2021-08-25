STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab Congress row: There's resentment in MLAs against CM Amarinder, says Pargat Singh

A section of Punjab Congress leaders demanded the removal of him as chief minister citing his working style is harming the party and the state. 

Published: 25th August 2021 02:10 PM

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Pargat Singh on Wednesday said there is resentment in MLAs against Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Briefing media persons, Singh said, "Due to the non-settlement of issues, there is resentment in MLAs. I suggest the Congress high command under the supervision of AICC observer, the chief minister should call a meeting of all MLAs and decide after discussing with them."

Asked about meeting the party high command in Delhi, the Congress MLA said, "Definitely, some people have gone to Delhi and I will also go there. There is no problem with it. We should not divert the issues. Captain Amarinder Singh is our chief minister and we do not disagree with it but work has to be done."

Meanwhile, AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on Wednesday said that the party had an idea of turning up of possible issues after the organisation changes in the state unit. However, he said that Congress will look into the matter and find a solution.

Speaking to ANI, Rawat said, "This thing happens in the party. When we brought in changes in the PCC, we had an idea about possible issues that may turn up. We will find a solution. Everyone trusts Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. But suddenly what has happened, why a large number of MLAs are disappointed. We will look into the matter and try to resolve it."

Rawat also held a meeting with a delegation of Punjab Congress leaders including ministers and MLAs is underway at his residence in Dehradun to discuss the alleged "incompetency" of Amarinder Singh in tackling various issues in Punjab.

A section of Punjab Congress leaders expressed their resentment over Amarinder Singh to party high command. They demanded the removal of him as chief minister citing his working style is harming the party and the state. 

Punjab Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Pargat Singh Punjab elections 2022 Harish Rawat
