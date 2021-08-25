STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union Health Minister asks States to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Sept 5

Schools across the country were closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus infection.

Published: 25th August 2021 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient, representational image

A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday announced it will provide 2 crore extra doses of Covid-19 vaccines to states by the end of the month in order to complete the vaccination of school teachers and support staff in schools across India. 
 
The additional supply of the vaccines will reach the states between August 27-31 and the Centre said that the Unified District Information System of Education data may be used, apart from ensuring coordination between the education department, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Sangathan to provide necessary fillip to this vaccination programme. 

The Union government has so far provided states with a little over 58 crore vaccine doses of which 3.62 crore remain unutilised. 
 
In the review meeting of the Covid vaccination with states on Wednesday, the Union health and family welfare ministry asked the states to complete the vaccination of school teachers before the upcoming teachers' day on September 5. 
 
In the meeting, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan also nudged states to promptly utilise Emergency Covid Response Package funds and to ensure compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour and other precautionary measures ahead of the upcoming festival season.
 
The government also stressed on having a definite district-level plan to increase coverage of the second dose of the vaccine, advising states to undertake targeted strategies like earmarking specific days or specific vaccination sites, timing and separate queue to exclusively administer second dose of the vaccines.  

ALSO READ | Despite approval to Zydus Cadila vaccine, kids' inoculation may not start anytime soon

Importantly, the ministry said that states should identify districts whose vaccine coverage is lower than the state average and monitor as well as enhance progress of vaccination in these districts. 

A caution was also issued on a possible spike in coronavirus cases during the upcoming festival season and states were advised to undertake all possible public health measures to curb this. With 50% funds of ECRP-II package already disbursed to the states, Bhushan also asked them to process procurement and supply orders immediately to procure equipment, machinery, beds, and drugs under the time-bound scheme.

Instructions were issued to make month-wise expenditure plans and oversee corresponding physical progress on the ground while states were also asked to procure and maintain a buffer stock of Covid medicines they deem necessary other than the eight essential Covid drugs compulsorily mandated by the Centre.

Pharma secretary S Aparna alerted the states that most of these medicines can be supplied for use only after two to four weeks post-production which calls for advance planning for their procurement. 

Encouraging the states to stock up early when cases are less and therefore demand is low, she advised for procurement in a staggered manner so that the logistics of production are not overwhelmed.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teachers Day COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic COVID 19 in India COVID 19 vaccine
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp