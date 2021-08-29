STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Minor boy in Madhya Pradesh receives Covid shot, falls sick; probe ordered

A senior health official said the probe will find out how the teenager was given the shot even though the government is yet to roll out any anti-COVID 19 vaccination programme for minors.

Published: 29th August 2021 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

A vaccine being loaded into a syringe

According to Pillu's Aadhaar card, he is 16-year-old and a resident of Kok Singh Ka Pura. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MORENA: A 16-year-old boy fell ill after he was allegedly administered a COVID-19 vaccine in Bagh Ka Pura locality in Ambah tehsil of Morena district in Madhya Pradesh, prompting authorities to order a probe on Sunday.

A senior health official said the probe will find out how the teenager was given the shot even though the government is yet to roll out any anti-COVID 19 vaccination programme for minors.

Pillu, son of Kamlesh Kushwaha, was administered the jab at a vaccination centre, nearly 35 km away from the Morena district headquarters, on Saturday following which his head spun and he started frothing from the mouth, sources said.

Doctors in Ambah referred him to Gwalior for treatment, they said.

ALSO READ | Covid-19: International passenger flights in India to remain suspended till September 30

After Pillu fell ill, his family created a scene at the vaccination centre.

"We are checking whether Pillu reached Gwalior or not. According to unconfirmed reports he returned to his house instead of going to Gwalior," Morena District Chief Medical and Health Officer (CM&HO) Dr AD Sharma said.

He said a team was sent to Pillu's house this morning.

"We are checking whether Pillu was suffering from epilepsy," he added.

Dr Sharma said "An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain how the minor boy was given the COVID-19 shot".

​ALSO READ | Post-Covid issues lingering in patients even after a year, says study

Pillu's Aadhaar card will be checked, Dr Sharma added.

According to Pillu's Aadhaar card, he is 16-year-old and a resident of Kok Singh Ka Pura.

His date of birth mentioned on the card is January 1, 2005, said people who know the boy's family.

Indigenously developed Zydus Cadila COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D, which received approval for Emergency Use Authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India recently, will be administered to people 12 years and above, the Department of Biotechnology had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Covid 19 Vaccine Coronavirus in India Covid 19 in Madhya Pradesh Morena District
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
"Another terror attack highly likely" says Biden as US speeds up evacuation from Afghanistan
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp