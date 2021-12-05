Civilian killings revive Nagaland’s violent past

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: The gunning down of civilians by the security forces in an ambush blunder in Nagaland’s Mon district has all but wiped out the dividends of a ceasefire between insurgents and the security forces.

The seriousness of the situation is borne out by the decision of several apex tribal organisations to pull out of the ongoing Hornbill festival that draws tourists from all over the world.

The security forces are on the back foot as Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said in a terse tweet that a special investigation team would be set up and justice delivered as per the law.

The attack united the various Naga tribes but distanced them from the security and paramilitary forces. A perceived trust was built between both sides over the past two decades. It went for a toss.

The Nagas are viewing the incident as the massacre of a bunch of innocent youth.

Along Longkumer, who is a former editor of local English daily The Morung Express, said the incident in Mon might have far-reaching ramifications. The Nagas also have sizeable populations in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

“We have been divided for long. Now, there is some unity as evident from the various tribal organisations coming together in condemning the incident. People are also supporting the call for boycott of the Hornbill festival,” Longkumer said.

He believed the incident would create a huge trust deficit between the Nagas and the security forces.

Rosemary Dzuvichu, advisor to Naga Mothers’ Association and co-convenor of Global Naga Forum, said no words could express the Nagas’ deep grief and anger at the “mad killing of our innocent youth by the Indian Army”.

Demanding that such violations of human rights and unwarranted killings under the impunity of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) must stop, she said there had been no trust between most Nagas and the security forces.

“To many, they have always been intruders in our land. Their reckless killings of innocent unarmed civilians have proven they are here for a mission to finish our youth, which is totally unacceptable,” Dzuvichu told this newspaper.

She said the incident would greatly impact the ongoing peace process between the Centre and the various Naga rebel groups.

Chuba Ozukum, who is a former president of Nagaland’s apex tribal body Naga Hoho, slammed the Centre for the incident.

“We don’t foresee any bright future when it comes to the political negotiations (peace process). The Government of India is not going to accept or recognise our rights,” Ozukum said.

“They (security forces) are committing all forms of human rights violations under the shadow of the draconian AFSPA,” Ozukum added.

The gun fell silent in the state after the rebels had signed separate ceasefire agreements with the Centre more than two decades ago. Major group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) signed the truce pact in 1997 and the NSCN-K in 2001. Subsequently, several breakaway factions made peace with the government.

