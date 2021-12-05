STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Killings of Nagaland civilians unfortunate': Army orders probe into 'encounter' in Mon district

The leaders of various Naga organisations said 13 civilians were killed when the security forces ambushed them.

Published: 05th December 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the victims, who were daily wagers, were returning home from a coal mine in a pick-up truck.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the victims, who were daily wagers, were returning home from a coal mine in a pick-up truck.

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Army has owned responsibility for the killings of civilians in Nagaland’s Mon district, in a statement on December 5, 2021.

“Based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru, Mon district, Nagaland… The incident and its aftermath are deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law,” Nagaland’s Dimapur-based 3 Corps said in a statement.

ALSO READ: 13 civilians killed by security forces in Nagaland

The statement said the security forces suffered “severe injuries” in the incident, including the death of a soldier who succumbed to his injuries.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted: “The unfortunate incident leading to the killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land”.

He appealed to everyone to maintain peace.

The leaders of various Naga organisations said 13 civilians were killed when the security forces ambushed them.

According to them, 11 other civilians were injured and two civilians were reported missing.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the victims, who were daily wagers, were returning home from a coal mine in a pick-up truck.

The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), the apex tribal organisation of eastern Nagaland, decided to withdraw from the ongoing annual Hornbill Festival at Kisama near state capital Kohima.

The ENPO, which represents six tribes, had adopted a resolution earlier against bloodshed in its area.

“How can we dance at the festival when our people are getting killed?” the Konyak leader asked.

Some Naga organisations demanded action against the guilty personnel. They warned that the families would not receive the bodies if justice was not delivered. They said they would move all national and international human rights organisations.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagaland killings Nagaland Mon Indian Army Nagaland Naga tribe Naga killings
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp