STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India, Russia have been regularly in touch on Afghanistan, regional issues: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi said that the 2+2 mechanism between the two countries has started a new mechanism to increase cooperation between the two countries.

Published: 06th December 2021 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (R) with Russian President Vladimir Putin

PM Narendra Modi (R) with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India and Russia have been in regular touch on Afghanistan and regional issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday and noted that the two countries have not only helped each other without hesitation but also taken care of each others' sensitivities.

The Prime Minister, who held the annual summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House here, said that the 2+2 mechanism between the two countries has started a new mechanism to increase cooperation between the two countries. "Both countries have not only helped each other without any hesitation but have also taken care of each others' sensitivities. This is really a unique and trustworthy model of intrusted friendship," he said.

This is the first in-person between PM Modi and Putin since they met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in 2019 in Brasilia. The visit of the Russian leader is in continuation of the tradition of annual summits held alternately in India and Russia.

ALSO READ| Concerned over situation in Afghanistan: Putin in meeting with PM Modi

PM Modi said that various fundamental changes had occurred at the global level in the last few decades and multiple new geopolitical equations have emerged but despite these variables, the friendship between the two countries has been constant.

He emphasised that 2021 is a special year for the strategic partnership between India and Russia. "Today, the first 2+2 dialogue was convened among our foreign and defence ministers. The dialogue has begun a new mechanism to increase our practical cooperation. We have also been regularly in touch on Afghanistan and other regional issues," the Prime Minister said.

"The regional partnership that began from Eastern Economic Forum and Vladivostok summit today is turning into real assistance between Indian states and Russian Far East," he added. The Prime Minister said the two countries are also implementing a long-term vision to strengthen economic ties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Hyderabad House Vladimir Putin India Russia ties India Russia summit
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp