STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Concerned over situation in Afghanistan: Russian President Vladmir Putin in meeting with PM Modi

This is the first in-person between the two leaders since they met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in 2019 in Brasilia.

Published: 06th December 2021 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (R) with Russian President Vladimir Putin

PM Narendra Modi (R) with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo| ANI

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Moscow is concerned over everything related to terrorism and drug trafficking, including in the context of the situation in Afghanistan.

"We are certainly worried about everything related to terrorism and the fight against it. Terrorism is also fight against drug trafficking and organized crime. In this regard, we cannot but worry about the situation and how it is developing in Afghanistan," Putin said at the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit at the Hyderabad House.

ALSO READ| India, Russia have been regularly in touch on Afghanistan, regional issues: PM Modi

Speaking about the ties between the two nations, the Russian President said: "We perceive India as a great power, a friendly nation, and a time-tested friend. The relations between our nations are growing and I am looking into the future."

This is the first in-person between the two leaders since they met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in 2019 in Brasilia. There have been six telephonic conversations between Modi and Putin since then apart from the virtual meetings that they've attended for multilateral summits.

The visit is in continuation of the tradition of annual summits held alternately in India and Russia. Earlier in the day, the two countries held their first 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. The two nations today also signed an agreement for the procurement of 6,01,427 assault rifles AK-203 through Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd, under the military-technical cooperation arrangement for 2021-31.

ALSO READ| S-400 missile deal has very important meaning for Indian defence capability: Russian minister

Putin had said on Wednesday that he intends to discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi new "large-scale" initiatives on further developing "specially privileged" Russian-Indian relations. "This partnership brings real mutual benefit to both states. Bilateral trade shows good dynamics; ties are actively developing in the energy sector, innovation, space, and the production of coronavirus vaccines and medicines," Putin had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vladimir Putin Afghanistan Afghan crisis India Russia Annual Summit Hyderabad House Taliban India Russia ties Narendra Modi
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp