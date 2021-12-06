STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi to inaugurate three mega projects in Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's home turf Gorakhpur

Yogi Adityanath reached Gorakhpur on Monday evening and took stock of the preparations for Prime Minister Modi's visit here on Tuesday.

Published: 06th December 2021 11:52 PM

PM Narendra Modi (R) interacts with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

PM Narendra Modi (R) interacts with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday inaugurate three megaprojects, including an AIIMS and a major fertiliser plant, in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf Gorakhpur.

The three ambitious projects, set to give further impetus to the growth of underdeveloped eastern Uttar Pradesh, also include ICMR's regional unit Regional Medical Research Centre here. Yogi Adityanath reached Gorakhpur on Monday evening and took stock of the preparations for Prime Minister Modi's visit here on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate on Tuesday the three ambitious projects worth over Rs 9,600 crore. The projects include the newly built fertilizer plant of Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL), AIIMS building and ICMR's regional unit Regional Medical Research Centre here.

During the inspection of the fertilizer plant, Adityanath said Prime Minister PM Modi's regime has been historic for the growth of Uttar Pradesh and, accordingly, the inaugural program of the plant and the AIIMS should be a grand one.

Adityanath reached the fertilizer plant at around 5 pm and asked officials to take full care of the PM's safety and security besides that of the common man.

ALSO READ| Consistent efforts by UP government to empower specially-abled people: CM

The fertiliser plant worth Rs 8,603 crore will produce 12.7 lakh metric tons of neem-coated urea per year, said officials, adding the project will not only bring prosperity to farmers' lives but also create 20,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities for youths.

The Gorakhpur AIIMS, built for Rs 1,011 crore, will benefit not only the people of eastern UP but also a huge population of Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal with its world-class health facilities, they added.

Similarly, the regional medical research centre worth Rs 36 crore will facilitate the test and research of vector-borne diseases, they said, adding the high-tech lab will decrease the dependency of the area on big cities for tests related to vector-borne diseases.

Electric buses too will start operating in Gorakhpur from Tuesday, they said, adding that they had been waiting in the Nausad bus station premises for their inaugural run since October 28. Chief Minister Adityanath had flagged off electric buses in Lucknow on October 5 and 15 such buses had reached Gorakhpur on October 28.

