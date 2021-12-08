CDS General Bipin Rawat was making 'necessary adjustments' among three forces: Former Army chief Shankar Roychowdhury

By PTI

KOLKATA: Describing Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat as a very good officer from a fine military family, former Army chief General (retd) Shankar Roychowdhury on Wednesday said that he was making "necessary adjustments" among the three forces.

Noting that Rawat was one of his cadets when he was the battalion commander in the Indian Military Academy, Roychowdhury said that he is "very sorry" that this has happened.

ALSO READ: CCS briefed about helicopter crash leading to CDS General Bipin Rawat's death - Official sources

"He was a bright cadet and justified all our expectations by getting the sword of honour in his course," Roychowdhury, who was also the staff officer of Gen Rawat's father Lt Gen (retd) L S Rawat for some time, said.

"They were a fine military family," he said, reminiscing his association with them.

As the first CDS, Rawat was doing a good job in bringing "necessary adjustments" among the three forces -- Army, Navy and Air Force, he said.

ALSO READ: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, 12 others confirmed dead in TN chopper crash

"As CDS, his work was to iron out differences among the three forces," Roychowdhury, who was the Chief of Army Staff from November 1994 to September 1997, said.

"The next CDS will have to be chosen from among the chiefs of the three forces based on seniority, and he must also be fit for the job," he added.

General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other defence personnel died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu apparently due to foggy weather conditions.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh loses daughter Madhulika and son-in-law General Bipin Rawat

He was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course.

Group Captain Varun Singh is currently being treated at a military hospital in Wellington.