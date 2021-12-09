STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CDS General Bipin Rawat had assured to set up 'sainik school' in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, recalls his brother-in-law

Madhulika, daughter of late Kunwar Mrigendra Singh of Sohagpur Garhi in Shahdol district, had got married to Bipin Rawat in 1986.

Published: 09th December 2021 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

CDS General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHAHDOL: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat had promised to visit Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, from where his wife hailed, in January 2022, and also assured to take steps in setting up a 'sainik school' in the district, his relative said on Wednesday.

Gen Rawat, India's first CDS, his wife Madhulika and 11 other armed forces personnel died on Wednesday after the military helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Air Force said.

Madhulika, daughter of late Kunwar Mrigendra Singh of Sohagpur Garhi in Shahdol district, had got married to Rawat in 1986.

Her family currently lives in the ancestral residence 'Rajabagh' in the Shahdol district headquarter, the family sources said.

Talking to PTI, her brother Yashwardhan Singh said, "I received the information about the chopper crash on phone. I am in Bhopal and after the confirmation of the tragic news, I am rushing to Delhi as the Army has arranged a special flight."

"My mother, who is quite old and is in Shahdol, will also leave for Delhi late at night along with the army officials from Jabalpur. The officials are reaching Shahdol to accompany her. So far, she is not aware about this tragic incident and a close relative will soon reach our ancestral home to tell her about the crash," he said.

Singh said that his sister married Rawat when he was a captain in the army.

General Rawat had last visited Shahdol in 2012, he said.

"I met him for the last time on the occasion of Dusshera festival recently in Delhi, when my daughter Bandhvi, returned from Peru, South America after taking part in the world shooting championship," he said.

"At that time, he (Gen Rawat) had promised us that he would visit Shahdol positively in January 2022 and also assured to provide a sainik school in the district as it has a sizable number of tribal population. He had asked me to discuss the matter with the local MP and ministers so that it can be worked out," Singh said.

The Rawat couple is survived by two daughters.

While one of them lives in Mumbai, the other one lived with them, he added.

