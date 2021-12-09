STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IAF chopper crash: First respondent recalls brief encounter with late CDS General Bipin Rawat

Sivakumar was among the first respondents who reached the accident site where the Mi-17VH carrying the late CDS General Bipin Rawat.

Published: 09th December 2021 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

CDS General Bipin Rawat

CDS General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

COONOOR: When an Army official in severe distress asked for "some water," from him, A Sivakumar had no idea the man was the country's top soldier and its first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, who would possibly later succumb to injuries sustained in a helicopter crash in the vicinity.

Sivakumar, a social worker, was among the first respondents who reached the accident site where the Mi-17VH carrying the late CDS, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 others crashed on Wednesday, killing 13 of them, including the General while there is a lone survivor.

A "trained first respondent," Sivakumar said he rushed to the spot following a phone call from a relative even as the copter was in flames, making it "clear we cannot save everyone."

ALSO READ: CDS General Bipin Rawat - An outstanding, forthright military commander with vision of tri-service synergy

Three of them had jumped out of the burning helicopter and those in the area were scampering to find resources to save the injured, Sivakumar said, adding, they managed to rescue them one by one and take them to the ambulance.

"We saw three of them were alive. We used blankets and other available material to move them even as a police inspector came...as we were engaged in trying to shift them from there, I told the second person to remain calm and relaxed as we rescuers had arrived."

He then asked me "some water please."

ALSO READ: CDS General Bipin Rawat was making 'necessary adjustments' among three forces, says former Army chief Shankar Roychowdhury

But I realised that by the time I could oblige his request, we could as well move him," to safety, Sivakumar told PTI.

The third person could hear what the rescuers spoke but could not respond, he added.

Later, an Army officer showed a picture of Rawat to Sivakumar and revealed who he was.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh loses daughter Madhulika and son-in-law General Bipin Rawat

"I was upset I could not give water immediately to such a high ranking person of the country," Sivakumar said, adding, all of Rawat's belongings were later retrieved.

Sivakumar said police and defence officials have already held enquiries with him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAF chopper crash Bipin Rawat Bipin Rawat death Bipin Rawat helicopter crash
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp