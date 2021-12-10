2022 UP elections: Congress to entrust poll role to party leaders from other states

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Congress general secretary and party’s UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to deploy senior party leaders and MLAs from other states entrusting them with responsibilities of different Assembly segments in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. They will be required to stay in the poll-bound state till the elections.

As per the highly placed sources in Congress, Priyanka held a meeting with leaders of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar in Delhi on Thursday. It was transpired that those leaders will be given assembly-wise responsibility during UP polls. President of UP Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) Ajay Kumar Lallu was also present in the high-level meeting.

Significantly, the Congress general secretary has been leaving no stone unturned to improve her party’s performance in the upcoming electoral battle by reviving it at the grass-root level.

ALSO READ | 2022 UP polls: Priyanka releases ‘pink manifesto’ for women, pledges tax benefits, cheaper loan

Those privy to the meeting claimed that there was enthusiasm among the MLAs and party leaders in the meeting as the country were looking at the Congress party in UP. An MLA from Chhattisgarh claimed that the lawmakers from the state will put in their 100 per cent to install the Congress government in UP after the 2022 assembly elections.

In fact, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has been appointed the party’s poll observer for Uttar Pradesh.

As per the party sources, the Chhattisgarh MLAs have been called to Lucknow on December 15 to distribute the different assembly constituencies to them. Those who would be roped in with responsibility of different assembly segments would be required to stay put in Uttar Pradesh for the next two and a half months, said the party sources.

UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said that that a meeting of observers was also held. He claimed that owing to the diligence of Priyanka Gandhi who was working on the ground, a palpable change in favour of Congress was now visible in UP. He added that in the recent past, Priyanka had been taking to the streets to raise the issues of the general public vociferously and also of those who had been suffering under the Yogi government. Congress would form the government in the state, he exuded confidence.

According to sources, the Congress leaders from other states will be leaving for Uttar Pradesh after December 14 and will be there till the elections.