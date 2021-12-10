STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Heard about the wedding, congrats nonetheless: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday congratulated his former deputy Tejashwi Yadav upon the latter's marriage.

Published: 10th December 2021 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday congratulated his former deputy Tejashwi Yadav upon the latter's marriage, subtly expressing disappointment over not being informed, let alone being invited.

In a short but carefully worded congratulatory statement, Kumar stressed the fact that he heard about the wedding of Yadav, now the leader of the opposition, in "news media".

Yadav, who tied the knot in Delhi, is the younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, Kumar's arch rival.

Prasad and Kumar have known each other since the JP movement of 1974 when both had cut their political teeth as student leaders.

Fierce political rivalry notwithstanding, the two have often been to each other's place on special occasions.

People here still remember the warm embrace in which they held each other when Kumar attended the wedding of Prasad's elder son three and a half years ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tejashwi Yadav Nitish Kumar Bihar Bihar CM Tejashwi Yadav Wedding
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp