Bihar Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav renews demand for special status in letter to Niti Aayog

Political activities are likely to heat up in Bihar in the days to come, following a fresh demand by the state government for special status.

Published: 13th December 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Niti Aayog

Niti Aayog (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Political activities are likely to heat up in Bihar in the days to come, following a fresh demand by the state government for special status. The state has been demanding this for over the past decade.

State Planning and Implementation Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav has written to Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar, regarding this. The report of the Niti Aayog had rated Bihar among the backward states in the country.

Yadav wrote that the state fulfilled all criteria for being accorded special status. The state’s per capita income, human resources and standard of living were much below the national average, the letter said. He also pointed out that Bihar lacked natural resources, while the density of population was high. In addition, the state is badly hit by flood and drought. A major portion of the population was facing natural calamity, the letter said.

The letter assumes significance in the wake of a recent report released by Niti Aayog. Earlier, the state government had raised objection over the report. Even Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had expressed his displeasure over the report.

The demand for special status has, however, has not been received well in BJP circles. Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi said the Central government has sanctioned much more funds to the state than it would have received after being granted special status.

Opposition Congress took a potshot at the fresh demand for special status. Party spokesperson Rajesh Rathode said the demand for special status would ultimately lead to a break-up of the two ruling alliance partners.

“Severing ties between BJP and JD-U will result in the fall of the NDA government in Bihar soon. It’s time for the two other constituents of the NDA — HAM(S) and VIP — to ponder over their role after the collapse of the government,” the Congress leader said.

