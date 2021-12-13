STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Congratulations': PM Narendra Modi congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu on Miss Universe crown

Punjab's Sandhu on Monday won the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, beating contestants from 79 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years.

Published: 13th December 2021 08:44 PM

Model Harnaaz Sandhu made history on Monday as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 -- beating contestants from 80 countries -- 21 years after India last brought home the title.

India's Harnaaz Sandhu waves after being crowned Miss Universe 2021 during the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Eilat, Israel. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned Miss Universe and extended best wishes to her for her future endeavours.

Punjab's Sandhu on Monday won the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, beating contestants from 79 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years.

"Congratulations to Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned Miss Universe. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

ALSO READ | Miss Universe 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu's family and friends elated back home 

Only two Indians before Sandhu, just 21 and an actor as well as a model, have been crowned Miss Universe earlier -- actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

The win, being seen as a fillip for the beauty pageant industry, led to celebrations at her home and congratulatory messages from all quarters, including from politicians, showbiz celebs and the two former title holders.

