Omicron epicentre data gives reason for hope

The data showed clear signs that Omicron infections are milder than the ones caused by Delta, which led to a devastating wave of COVID-19 in many countries this year.

Published: 13th December 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

New COVID Variant

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as India steps up surveillance and preparation in anticipation of a Covid surge, the latest news from the epicentre of the Omicron wave in South Africa could offer some comfort.

The new analysis from the Gauteng province shows that its current Covid-19 wave may have peaked already, with the highest number of cases recorded on Friday.

The fatality rate was less than 0.5%. The world’s first Omicron case was detected in the country less than three weeks ago. 

The analysis is a model from the University of Johannesburg, based on the hospital data from the South Africa’s National Institute of Communicable Disease, which was reported on Sunday.

The data showed clear signs that Omicron infections are milder than the ones caused by Delta, which led to a devastating wave of Covid-19 in many countries this year.   

Back home in India, where the Omicron tally now stands at 38, the Centre is continuing to pressure states on close surveillance, though there is no indication Omicron is triggering a surge in some districts.

In a letter to 10 states on Saturday, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan suggested measures like night curfews in districts that are witnessing high Covid positivity rates in the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said after a review of early data on Sunday that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta and reduces vaccine efficacy against infection and transmission.

It also causes less severe symptoms. As of December 9, Omicron has spread to about 63 countries and could outpace Delta, the WHO said.

