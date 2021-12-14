STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Normalisation of international flights will depend on Omicron situation: Civil Aviation Minister 

Currently, the flights are being operated under bilateral air bubble arrangements with various countries in a restricted manner.

Published: 14th December 2021 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

A passenger in full protective suit uses a phone while waiting to board a flight at Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh city. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Normalisation of international flight services will depend on the Omicron scenario and authorities concerned will watch the situation as it unfolds, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

On November 26, aviation regulator DGCA decided to restart scheduled commercial international flights to and from India from December 15. However, the decision was put on hold in less than a week in the wake of the emergence of Omicron, the new COVID variant.

ALSO READ: WHO expects increase in number of deaths, hospitalisations from COVID variant Omicron

Last week, the watchdog said the flights will remain suspended till January 31. Scheduled commercial international passenger flights remain suspended since March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, the flights are being operated under bilateral air bubble arrangements with various countries in a restricted manner.

Speaking at a summit organised by industry body CII on Tuesday, Scindia said normalisation of international flights would depend on the Omicron situation. "Keeping in mind the health, we cannot dissociate ourselves from COVID. We are working closely with the health ministry. When we tide over Omicron, we can look at going back to normalcy even vis-a-vis international travel but I cannot give you the date today.

ALSO READ: First Omicron death in UK, variant spreading rapidly

"It is not incumbent on me, there are host of other factors, other ministries that I have to coordinate with and watch the situation as it unfolds over the next couple of weeks," he said. Talking about the domestic air traffic, Scindia said today it is ranging between 3.7 to 3.9 lakh passengers per day.

Pre-COVID, the highest was close to 4.2 lakh passengers per day. The domestic capacity was increased in a "very gradual and monitored process" and on October 18, the government allowed 100 per cent capacity for domestic airlines.

"Today, we are running 3.7 to 3.9 lakh passengers per day and on a seat load factor basis of 75-81 per cent, which is a very healthy seat load factor.

ALSO READ : Omicron cases in India climb to 49; spreads to more countries

Keeping that in mind, I was looking at opening up international travel but as you all are aware, just on the anvil of that the world got hit by Omicron," Scindia said.

Replying to a query, the minister said every country has different rules with regard to international travel right now and understandably so.

"It depends on various countries' risk appetite and you cannot disagree with what each individual country determines its risk appetite is that decision is best left to individual countries rather than for us to impose a world wide sort of rules," he noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp