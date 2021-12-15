STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Group Captain Varun Singh's mortal remains to be flown to Bhopal on December 16

A decorated air warrior, Group Captain Varun Singh died at the Air Force's Command Hospital, a week after he was seriously injured in the crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 15th December 2021 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Group Captain Varun Singh (Photo | Express)

By PTI

BENGALURU/DELHI: The mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the IAF helicopter crash earlier this month that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, would be flown to Bhopal by a service aircraft on Thursday, IAF sources said.

A decorated air warrior, Group Captain Varun Singh died at the Air Force's Command Hospital here on Wednesday, a week after he was seriously injured in the crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

The mortal remains would be moved from the hospital tomorrow at 10 am to Air Force station Yelahanka, where wreaths would be laid as a mark of respect to the departed, sources said.

​ALSO READ | Kanhauli village in UP immerses in grief after IAF Group Captain Varun Singh loses battle for life

From Yelahanka, the body would be flown to Bhopal, and the funeral is planned on December 17, they added.

Initially hospitalised at Wellington in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu with 80 per cent burns, Singh was shifted to the Command Hospital here on December 9 for higher treatment.

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other defence personnel were killed on December 8 when the Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed.

Expressing sadness over Singh's death, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the nation has lost a brave soldier.

​ALSO READ | Group Capt Varun Singh served India with valour, remained warrior till last moment: MP CM Chouhan

"Extremely saddened by the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh. The nation has lost a brave soldier. I extend my deep condolences to his family," he said.

Friends and well-wishers of the family reached his residence here soon after getting news about the demise of the IAF officer.

Singh's father was very optimistic about his surviving skills as he had earlier survived a life-threatening emergency while flying a Tejas aircraft during a sortie last year.

The air warrior was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra, India's third highest peacetime gallantry award, in August this year for displaying exemplary composure and skill when his Tejas aircraft developed a technical snag during the sortie.

The 39-year-old officer, who was known to be an excellent test pilot, is survived by a 11-year-old son, an eight-year-old daughter, and his wife.

The Group Captain's family originally hails from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IAF Chopper Crash Group Captain Varun Singh IAF
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp