Nearly 136 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Government

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the Union health ministry said.

Published: 16th December 2021 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient, representational image

The country launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 from April 1. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country neared 136 crore on Thursday, the Union health ministry said.

As many as 62,90,272 vaccine doses had been administered till 7 pm on Thursday, it said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

The vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2.

ALSO READ | Omicron threat: Ashok Gehlot asks Centre to take decision on Covid vaccine booster dose

The next phase of vaccination commenced from March 1 for people aged above 60 and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 from April 1.

The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above the age of 18 to get vaccinated from May 1.

