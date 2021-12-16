STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Omicron threat: Ashok Gehlot asks Centre to take decision on Covid vaccine booster dose

Ashok Gehlot said administering the booster dose and the vaccination of children has started in many countries and the central government should also take a decision in this regard.

Published: 16th December 2021 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers Covid vaccine to a woman.

A health worker administers Covid vaccine to a woman. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asked the Centre to take a decision on giving a booster dose of coronavirus vaccine to people in the country in the wake of the Omicron threat.

He said administering the booster dose and the vaccination of children has started in many countries and the central government should also take a decision in this regard.

Gehlot said sick persons, or those 60 years of age or above should get a booster dose on priority.

​ALSO READ | Mumbai reports 279 new Covid cases in 24 hours, highest in month

"I spoke to Mr (VK) Paul of NITI Aayog yesterday. I felt that the government of India is not thinking about it (booster dose). I would like to appeal to the prime minister that he should intervene and have a meeting with chief ministers like he used to do earlier," the Rajasthan chief minister told reporters here.

"He (PM) should get feedback on what the doctors and experts there (states) say and he should decide soon about the booster dose," Gehlot added.

He said new COVID-19 variant Omicron has spread to over 70 countries and stressed that the Centre should take measures to tackle the threat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Omicron threat coronavirus vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp